Alibaba executive says founder Jack Ma 'lying low'
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jun 2021 09:19 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2021 09:19 PM BdST
Alibaba Group Holding founder Jack Ma is "lying low" and focusing on hobbies and philanthropy, the Chinese e-commerce giant's executive vice chairman and co-founder Joe Tsai told CNBC on Tuesday.
Following Ma's criticism of China's regulatory system last year, Beijing came down heavily on the company, leading to the shelving of financial affiliate Ant Group's $37 billion initial public offering and an enforced restructuring of Ant.
Ma, China's best-known entrepreneur, has been largely out of public view since.
“He’s lying low right now. I talk to him every day,” Tsai said on CNBC's Squawk Box show.
Ma, who was known for his outspokenness and for pushing boundaries with audacious statements, stepped down from Alibaba in 2019 but continued to loom large in the eyes of investors.
"The idea that Jack has this enormous amount of power, I think that's not quite right," Tsai said. "He is just like you and me, he's a normal individual."
Alibaba was also fined a record $2.8 billion in April for anti-competitive business practices, amid a wider regulatory crackdown on China's booming "platform economy" based around technology frameworks.
"Our business is under some kind of restructuring on the financial side of things, and also in antitrust regulation. We had to pay a big fine. But we’ve gotten that behind us, so we’re looking forward,” Tsai told CNBC.
Asked about human rights issues in China, Tsai said a large number of people in the country were happy that their lives are improving.
- Companies reopening asking about vaccination status
- Facebook registers in Bangladesh for taxes
- Breaking her way out of the ‘Shecession’
- Johnson warns EU over post-Brexit trade
- What’s your vaccination status?
- G7 to counter China's belt and road with infrastructure project
- Indonesia, S Africa, Mexico back G7 tax reform proposal
- Unilever Bangladesh names Zaved Akhtar as CEO
- Alibaba executive says founder Jack Ma 'lying low'
- Dubai steps in again as pandemic drives Emirates to $5.5bn loss
- Falcon Group signs agreement with upay to pay salary
- IDLC appoints M Jamal Uddin as its very first homegrown CEO and MD
- Companies desperate to reopen ask: What’s your vaccination status?
- Facebook opens account in Bangladesh to pay taxes
Most Read
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Who is Nasir Mahmood, the man accused of trying to rape Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club?
- Pori Moni to continue fight for justice after attempted rape case against businessman
- Businessman Nasir Mahmood arrested in attempted rape case filed by Pori Moni
- Pori Moni at Detective Branch offices for questioning
- Businessman Nasir Mahmood denies trying to rape, murder actress Pori Moni
- UK aid cuts to BRAC a ‘gut punch’: Asif Saleh
- Boat club expels Nasir Mahmood after Pori Moni attempted rape case
- Nasir is a ‘good man’: Jatiya Party MP Chunnu defends key suspect in attempted rape case
- Bangladesh logs 3,319 new COVID cases, highest daily count in seven weeks