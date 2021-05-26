India's Royal Enfield to shut manufacturing plants for three days
>> Reuters
Published: 26 May 2021 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2021 04:06 PM BdST
Eicher Motors Ltd-owned Royal Enfield will shut its three south Indian manufacturing plants for three days to ensure safety amid rising COVID-19 cases, according to an internal note seen by Reuters and two sources.
Royal Enfield - an famous brand in India, the world's biggest motorbike market, will shut its three manufacturing plants from May 27 to May 29, the internal note to workers said.
"We will resume operation from Monday, 31st May," the internal note to workers signed by Royal Enfield Chief Operating Officer B Govindarajan said.
"The above days shall be compensated later as per market needs," Govindarajan said in the note.
Royal Enfield did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
All the three plants are located in and around Chennai in southern Tamil Nadu state, often dubbed India's Detroit. The automaker had also shut its plants for three days earlier this month from May 13 to May 15.
Tamil Nadu is one of the worst hit states with more than 30,000 cases a day last week. The state, an auto hub known as India's Detroit, has imposed a lockdown but has allowed some factories, including auto plants, to continue operating.
- India's Royal Enfield to shut manufacturing plants for three days
- M&S's annual profit slumps 88% as COVID crushes clothing sales
- Renault-Nissan and Hyundai face shutdowns in India over workers' COVID fears
- Bitcoin down almost 50% from year's high
- Banking hours extended by 30 more minutes in virus lockdown
- ‘We always rise.’ A black-owned bookstore navigates the pandemic
Most Read
- Bangladesh agrees $200 million currency swap deal to help Sri Lanka
- Cyclone Yaas threatens heavy rains, floods along Bangladesh coasts
- Yaas becomes ‘very severe’ cyclone, powering through Bay of Bengal
- Villages in eastern India inundated as cyclone Yaas moves inland
- Mushfiqur century powers Bangladesh to first ever series win over Sri Lanka
- Palestinian envoy’s remarks on Bangladesh passport issue ‘irrelevant’, says Momen
- Bangladesh to buy 15m Sinopharm COVID vaccine doses from China
- When to watch a lunar eclipse and supermoon in late night skies
- COVID patient dies with black fungus symptoms in Dhaka
- With Cyclone Yaas 600km from Bangladesh coasts, humidity drives sizzling heat