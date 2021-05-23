Home > Business

Banking hours extended by 30 more minutes in virus lockdown

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 May 2021 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2021 09:14 PM BdST

The authorities have extended banking hours by 30 more minutes after the extension of a lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Bangladesh Bank on Sunday announced the decision to keep the banks open for transaction until 2:30pm after the lockdown was extended to May 30 with some restrictions relaxed.

The banks can continue post-transaction work until 4pm.

The stock trading hours have also been extended by half an hour to 2pm, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission said.

