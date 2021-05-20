Vaccine patent waiver will not be enough: WTO chief
>> Reuters
Published: 20 May 2021 06:27 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2021 06:27 PM BdST
Waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines will not be enough to narrow the huge supply gap between rich and poor countries, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday.
South Africa and India have urged fellow WTO members to waive IP rights on vaccines to boost production. Poorer countries that make up half the world's population have received just 17% of doses, a situation the World Health Organization head has labelled "vaccine apartheid".
US President Joe Biden said last week he supported the waiver idea, but the European Union and other developed country opponents said it will not increase output.
Speaking to the European Parliament on Thursday, WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said it was clear that an IP waiver alone would not be enough.
"To have solved the unacceptable problem of inequity of access to vaccines, we have to be holistic. It's not one or the other," she said, adding this could not drag out for years.
The European Commission outlined a plan on Wednesday it sees as a more effective way of boosting output, using existing WTO rules, rather than a waiver. It notes countries can grant licences to manufacturers to produce with or without the patent-holder's consent.
Bolivia signed a deal last week with a Canadian company Biolyse Pharma Corp to produce the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which would require Biolyse to secure authorisation from Johnson & Johnson or a "compulsory licence" from Canada.
Okonjo-Iweala said developing countries had complained the licencing process was cumbersome and should be improved.
Manufacturers should work to expand production, she said, pointing to idle capacity in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand, Senegal, South Africa.
There also needed to be a transfer of technology and know-how, with vaccines often harder to produce than drugs.
"I'm convinced that we can agree a text that gives developing countries that kind of access and flexibility, whilst protecting research and innovation," she said.
- Japanese firm to invest $25m in Bangladesh
- EU to ease travel restrictions on non-EU tourists
- AT&T will shed media business
- No firm approved for Sinopharm vaccine production: DGDA
- Disney's streaming growth slows
- Anti-monopoly fine pushes Alibaba to first operating loss
- Banks open until Wednesday
- Workers clash with police in Gazipur
- Japanese firm to invest $25m to expand Bangladesh apparel business
- EU agrees to ease travel restrictions on non-EU tourists
- AT&T, in abrupt turn, will shed media business in deal with Discovery
- Bangladesh says it has not approved Sinopharm vaccine production by local firm
- Disney's streaming growth slows as pandemic lift fades, shares fall
- Anti-monopoly fine pushes Alibaba to first operating loss as public company
Most Read
- Japanese firm to invest $25m to expand Bangladesh apparel business
- Bangladesh buying Sinopharm COVID vaccine from China on an emergency basis
- Bangladesh court turns down police appeal to remand Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam
- Police arrest four over connection with banned app Streamkar
- Former MP Awal arrested over Pallabi murder
- Massive medical bills leave families of COVID patients in deep debt in Bangladesh
- Two Rohingya girls rescued while fleeing Bhasan Char island in Noakhali
- Decision on bail for Rozina Islam delayed to Sunday
- Detective Branch to investigate charges against Prothom Alo reporter Rozina
- Bangladesh reports 1,457 new virus cases, 36 deaths in a day