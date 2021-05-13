Anti-monopoly fine pushes Alibaba to first operating loss as public company
>> Reuters
Published: 13 May 2021 10:11 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2021 10:11 PM BdST
China's top e-commerce platform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday posted its first quarterly operating loss since going public in 2014 due to a record anti-monopoly fine by the country's market regulator.
Its US-listed shares fell nearly 3 percent in choppy trading, even as the company forecast strong 2022 revenue, betting that the pandemic-driven shift to online shopping will remain resilient.
The outlook, however, was overshadowed by a regulatory crackdown in China that led to the suspension of a $37 billion IPO of its affiliate Ant Group and a $2.8 billion fine in April for anti-competitive business practices.
The fine led to a 7.66 billion yuan ($1.19 billion)operating loss in the fourth quarter ended March 31.
"The Penalty Decision motivated us to reflect on the relationship between a platform economy and society, as well as our social responsibilities and commitments," Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said in an earnings call.
Alibaba forecast annual revenue of 930 billion yuan ($144.12 billion) for the year ending March 2022, above expectation of 928.25 billion yuan.
Core commerce revenue rose 72 percent to 161.37 billion yuan in the fourth quarter. But growth at its cloud computing unit slowed to 37 percent to 16.8 billion yuan from 58 percent a year earlier, its weakest since at least 2016.
Alibaba said it was due to a top customer with a "sizeable presence outside of China" ending its business for "non-product related reasons."
Overall revenue rose to 187.4 billion yuan in the fourth quarter, topping a Refinitiv forecast of 180.41 billion yuan.
Alibaba's US-listed shares have fallen more than 30 percent since hitting a record high in late October when its founder Jack Ma delivered a speech in Shanghai criticizing China's financial regulators.
The sinking share price reflects investor anxiety over regulation, said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-based Adamas Asset Management.
"The company has faced rogue waves of regulatory risk, which now threaten the entire tech sector."
- Banks open until Wednesday
- Workers clash with police in Gazipur
- Jashim Uddin elected president of FBCCI
- Myanmar's junta approves $2.8bn investment
- Cyber attack shuts down US fuel pipeline network
- LR Global alleges conspiracy by ‘former BSEC commissioners’
- LR Global renews pledge to promote investment
- Crisis looms over Banarasi Palli
- Bangladesh to keeps banks open until Wednesday before Eid break
- 20 injured as Bangladesh garment workers clash with police
- It’s official: Jashim Uddin elected as president of FBCCI
- Myanmar's junta approves $2.8bn investment, including gas power plant
- Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
- ‘Difficult and painful’: LR Global alleges conspiracy by some former BSEC commissioners
Most Read
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- Bangladesh study shows Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine produces antibodies in 97pc recipients
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday amid pandemic lockdown
- Fatal affair: SP Babul Akter, in love with another woman, ‘ordered’ the murder of his wife
- US ‘takes note’ of remarks of Chinese envoy in Bangladesh on Quad
- PBI says Babul paid wife’s killers ‘several times’ as murder case unravels
- SP Babul Akter ‘planned and ordered' the murder of wife Mitu, says PBI
- 'A hell out here': COVID-19 ravages rural India
- Turkey calls on Muslims to take clear stance over Gaza