Bangladesh to keep banks open until Wednesday before Eid break
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2021 08:57 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2021 09:15 PM BdST
Banks will remain open on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Serajul Islam confirmed the decision to bdnews24.com on Monday.
After keeping their shutters down on Wednesday, banks will reopen on Sunday after a three-day Eid break.
According to the government calendar, May 13-15 are Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The last two days of the break -- Friday and Saturday -- are weekends.
The Eid vacation timeline may be subject to change depending on the sighting of the moon of the month of Shawwal, but the government declared that the Eid holidays will not be more than three days amid the pandemic.
Everyone has been ordered not to leave their stations during the Eid.
