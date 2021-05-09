It’s official: Jashim Uddin elected as president of FBCCI
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 May 2021 07:27 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2021 07:27 PM BdST
Jashim Uddin, a vice-president of Bengal Group, has been elected unopposed the president of apex body of traders in Bangladesh for the 2021-23 term.
All the vice-presidents and directors of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, or FBCCI, were also elected unopposed.
Election Board Chairman Professor Ashraf Ali announced the results on Sunday.
Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, a former vice-president of the federation and former president of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has become the senior vice-president of the new FBCCI board.
MA Momen of Ink Manufacturers Association, Habib Ullah Dawn, a former president of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association or BARVIDA, and Amin Helali of Printing Industry Association have been elected vice-presidents from the Association Group of the federation.
The new vice-presidents from the Chamber Group are Aminul Haque Shamim, president of Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, MA Razzak Khan, chairman of Minister Hi-Tech Park, and Salahuddin Alamgir of Pirojpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
All the 46 candidates for the directors’ posts became unopposed after two candidates withdrew nomination from each group on Apr 26, making the election mere formalities.
The board also has 32 members selected by the government.
After the announcement of the results, Jashim said he wanted to strengthen unity among businesses from all levels and work to support the government in boosting the country’s economy in a sustainable way.
- Jashim Uddin elected president of FBCCI
- Myanmar's junta approves $2.8bn investment
- Cyber attack shuts down US fuel pipeline network
- LR Global alleges conspiracy by ‘former BSEC commissioners’
- LR Global renews pledge to promote investment
- Crisis looms over Banarasi Palli
- Inside the race to power electric vehicles
- Orion contacts Russia to produce vaccine
- Myanmar's junta approves $2.8bn investment, including gas power plant
- Cyber attack shuts down top US fuel pipeline network
- ‘Difficult and painful’: LR Global alleges conspiracy by some former BSEC commissioners
- LR Global renews pledge to promote investment after 'difficult' days
- A Dhaka sari hub was hoping to weave its way out of pandemic woes. Now business is doomed
- The lithium gold rush: Inside the race to power electric vehicles
Most Read
- Bangladesh deploys border guards to control Eid travel rush in COVID lockdown
- ‘Difficult and painful’: LR Global alleges conspiracy by some former BSEC commissioners
- Bangladesh turns down appeal to let Khaleda Zia go abroad for treatment
- China says rocket debris landed in Indian Ocean west of Maldives
- At least 68 killed in Afghan school blast, families bury victims
- Long-route buses operate by stealth in virus lockdown
- Bangladesh finds coronavirus cases of Indian variant
- Eid travellers flock to Shimulia in pandemic lockdown
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia tests negative for coronavirus
- India's daily COVID-19 deaths near record, calls for nationwide lockdown mount