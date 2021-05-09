It’s official: Jashim Uddin elected as president of FBCCI

All the vice-presidents and directors of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, or FBCCI, were also elected unopposed.

Election Board Chairman Professor Ashraf Ali announced the results on Sunday.

Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, a former vice-president of the federation and former president of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has become the senior vice-president of the new FBCCI board.

MA Momen of Ink Manufacturers Association, Habib Ullah Dawn, a former president of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association or BARVIDA, and Amin Helali of Printing Industry Association have been elected vice-presidents from the Association Group of the federation.

The new vice-presidents from the Chamber Group are Aminul Haque Shamim, president of Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, MA Razzak Khan, chairman of Minister Hi-Tech Park, and Salahuddin Alamgir of Pirojpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

All the 46 candidates for the directors’ posts became unopposed after two candidates withdrew nomination from each group on Apr 26, making the election mere formalities.

The board also has 32 members selected by the government.

After the announcement of the results, Jashim said he wanted to strengthen unity among businesses from all levels and work to support the government in boosting the country’s economy in a sustainable way.