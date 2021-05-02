Beximco Pharma’s third-quarter profit rises 62.38% on vaccine fees
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2021 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2021 01:59 PM BdST
Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s net profit rose 62.38 percent year-on-year in the January-March quarter, partly riding on its income from vaccine distribution in Bangladesh.
In a stock exchange filing on Sunday, the drugmaker reported that its consolidated earnings per share rose to Tk 3.28 in the third quarter from Tk 2.02 a year earlier.
The company attributed part of the profit to the income from vaccine distribution and increased cash incentives from exports.
Beximco Pharma said it delivered five million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the third quarter and reported Tk 383.7 million in income from vaccine distribution after deducting related expenses from fees.
Beximco Pharma signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India in 2020 to supply 30 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to the Bangladesh government.
The stock rose as much as 1.56 percent as of 12.51 pm Sunday, extending gains for a third day.
