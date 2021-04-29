Bangladesh lowers LPG price cap to Tk 906 per cylinder
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Apr 2021 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2021 07:33 PM BdST
Energy regulator BERC has lowered the price ceiling of liquefied petroleum gas or LPG by Tk 69 to Tk 906 per 12 kg cylinder, 17 days after fixing the cap for the first time at Tk 975.
The new price ceiling, inclusive of value added tax and changes in exchange rates, will be effective from May 1, the chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission announced on Thursday.
Abdul Jalil said the new changes were based on Saudi Aramco’s contract price as per the BERC rules.
LPG storing and processing companies can charge a retail price of Tk 70.69 per kg without VAT and Tk 75.49 with VAT in line with the new price list.
After the regulator fixed the price cap on Apr 12 following a public hearing, no government agency worked to implement it and the companies continued with the earlier prices.
BERC Chairman Jalil said they cannot take action because the regulators do not have a list of dealers and distributors despite asking the companies for the list repeatedly.
“We will act if someone brings allegations of charging more than the fixed price against specific people,” he added.
