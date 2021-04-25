Lockdown shopping hours extended in Dhaka, public transports reopen on Apr 29

Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Sunday revised the notice on the shopping hours amid a lockdown to stem the surging outbreak.

The authorities took the decision taking into account the “overall situation”, said Md Munibur Rahman, an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

They also decided to allow public transports from Apr 29, he added.

Malls and stores were allowed to reopen on Sunday amid the nationwide lockdown with shopping hours from 10am to 5pm every day.

The government on Friday allowed the reopening of the malls and stores from Sunday and instructed the shop owners to maintain “strict” health rules.

The notice took into account the lives and livelihoods of the people employed in the sector.

Some markets in parts of Dhaka reopened and others decided to remain closed on Sunday morning. Some small clothing traders did set up shops outside the closed markets.

Only a few customers have shown up.

The second phase of a stricter lockdown, enforced since Apr 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, will continue until Apr 28.