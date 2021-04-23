Home > Business

Bangladesh allows two airlines to operate flights to Kuwait, Bahrain

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Apr 2021 09:05 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2021 09:05 PM BdST

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB has allowed two airlines to operate flights from Dhaka to Kuwait and Bahrain amid a lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.

Jazeera Airways will operate the flights to Kuwait and Gulf Air to Bahrain from Apr 25 to Apr 28.

CAAB may extend the period if it deems necessary, its Chairman M Mafidur Rahman said on Friday.

The authority gave the airlines the permission to operate the flights considering the plights of the stranded migrant workers, he added.

He also said the airlines and the passengers must follow health rules properly.

Earlier on Apr 14, the authorities banned all domestic and international flights when the lockdown came into effect.

Special flights were carrying migrant workers to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Qatar and Oman amid the lockdown. But Oman later banned arrivals from Bangladesh. 

Cargo flights, chartered flights and air ambulances can fly with special permission.

CAAB also allowed some domestic flights and some to China from Apr 21 amid the lockdown.

