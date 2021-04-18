Special flights carrying migrant workers leave Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Apr 2021 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2021 03:47 PM BdST
Three special flights carrying migrant workers stuck in the lockdown have left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for their respective destinations.
“Twelve special flights from different airlines will depart throughout the day,” Airport Director Touheed Ul Ahsan said. It was the second scheduled day for the flights.
“Three flights, one each from Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Oman Air and Emirates, have departed this morning.”
Biman Bangladesh Airlines spokesperson Tahera Khandaker said four flights of the state-owned airline would head out from Dhaka on Sunday to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Dubai.
“A special flight carrying nearly 200 passengers arrived in Riyadh around 3 am today,” she said. “Also, three flights, one from Jeddah and two from Riyadh, will arrive in Dhaka on Sunday.”
She expressed the hope that the special flight service would proceed smoothly.
“Special flights to Singapore are scheduled from Apr 20. If nothing changes, passengers will be able to set out then.”
Various reasons forced the cancellation of half of the 14 special flights scheduled for their first day of operations on Saturday. One Riyadh-bound flight was cancelled because it did not obtain permission to land.
Lack of passengers forced the cancellation of two flights to Dubai and one flight to Dammam.
Later on, Biman took passengers to their destinations aboard a Riyadh-bound flight and a Jeddah-bound flight in the evening and another Riyadh-bound flight in the early hours of Sunday.
US-Bangla Airlines spokesman Md Kamrul Islam said that the airline was operating flights to Doha and Dubai on Sunday afternoon and a flight to Muscat on Sunday night.
He said that a flight headed to Muscat on Saturday had been cancelled for several reasons, including lack of passengers.
“The passengers from that flight will arrive at their destinations on Sunday night,” he said.
Biman Bangladesh released a statement on Thursday stating that it would operate special flights to eight destinations in five countries from Saturday morning for migrant workers who were stranded in Bangladesh due to the lockdown.
The destinations of these flights are Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Oman’s capital Muscat, Qatar’s capital Doha and Singapore.
- Migrant workers board special flights
- Banks almost deserted in lockdown
- GSKOP slams factory owners for employee negligence
- Pandemic dents fashion industry
- Bernie Madoff, architect of largest Ponzi scheme, dies
- Grab to go public in world's biggest $40bn SPAC merger
- Banks to offer some services in lockdown
- Banks crowded prior to lockdown
- Special flights carrying migrant workers leave Dhaka
- Nialco Alloys, first Bangladesh SME, greenlighted to go public
- Banks almost deserted, stock indices gain in lockdown
- Bangladesh garment workers face ‘negligence’ in lockdown, says GSKOP
- Bernie Madoff, architect of largest Ponzi scheme in history, is dead at 82
- Pandemic pushes Bangladesh fashion industry to the brink
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Hifazat leader Mamunul Haque, known for hate speech and aggression
- Bangladeshi folk fantasy, action film star Wasim dies at 74
- COVID patient of Mugda hospital jumps to his death
- Former JU teacher Tareque Shamsur Rehman found dead
- Bangladesh reports 101 deaths for second day in COVID flareup
- Five die in clash between police and power plant workers in Banshkhali
- Actor SM Mohsin, who graced television for decades, dies of COVID
- Banshkhali clash: 'Whiff of instigation' in protest over 'back pay, working hours' at power plant
- Kabori: The passing of a spellbinder
- Bangladesh says teary goodbye to Kabori, who enchanted cinema lovers for decades