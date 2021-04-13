Bangladesh plans limited banking services in lockdown

The Cabinet Division on Tuesday sent a letter to the principal secretary of the prime minister, and the secretaries at the Financial Institutions Division and Finance Division asking them to issue directives to ensure the services.

Serajul Islam, a spokesman for Bangladesh Bank, said they received the instructions.

“The work on this is ongoing. We haven’t yet fixed the time,” he said.

Banks in Dhaka saw a swirl of customers on Tuesday, a day before the new virus lockdown begins nationwide.

Just after the services opened at 10 am, most banks struggled with a long queue of clients. The queue lengthened as the day rolled and transactions ended at 3 pm with the month of Ramadan expected to begin on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Bank ordered the banks to remain closed from Apr 14 to 21 during the lockdown to stem the surging coronavirus outbreak. It also ordered them to keep their ATM and online services open in this period.

The government ordered a shutdown of offices and public transport during the lockdown. Factories will remain open while staples can be sold on a limited scale.