Bangladesh caps LPG prices at Tk 975 per cylinder

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission or BERC announced the new price rate from a virtual news briefing on Monday.

LPG storing and processing companies can charge a retail price of Tk 76.12 without VAT and Tk 81.3 with VAT per kg, as per the new price list, said BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil.

Accordingly, retail prices for a 12kg cylinder will be Tk 975, including VAT.

The government fixed the LPG retail prices for the first time, though it was widely available in the market.

On Jan 14, the BERC held a public hearing on fixing the LPG prices following a High Court order.

More than 30 representatives took part in the daylong hearing. BERC had separate meetings with stakeholders.