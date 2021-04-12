Home > Business

Bangladesh caps LPG prices at Tk 975 per cylinder

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Apr 2021 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2021 01:37 PM BdST

The government has capped the retail prices of LPG per 12kg cylinder at Tk 975, inclusive of value-added tax.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission or BERC announced the new price rate from a virtual news briefing on Monday.

LPG storing and processing companies can charge a retail price of Tk 76.12 without VAT and Tk 81.3 with VAT per kg, as per the new price list, said BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil.

Accordingly, retail prices for a 12kg cylinder will be Tk 975, including VAT.

The government fixed the LPG retail prices for the first time, though it was widely available in the market.

On Jan 14, the BERC held a public hearing on fixing the LPG prices following a High Court order.

More than 30 representatives took part in the daylong hearing. BERC had separate meetings with stakeholders.

