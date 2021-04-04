Home > Business

Bangladesh cuts banking, stock trading hours during virus lockdown

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Apr 2021 05:54 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2021 05:55 PM BdST

Bangladesh regulators have decided to keep banks open for transactions from 10 am to 12:30 pm and stock exchanges for two hours during the coronavirus lockdown that starts on Monday.

After transactions, the banks can remain open until 2 pm to complete other tasks, Bangladesh Bank said in a notice on Sunday.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission said that the stock exchanges will have a 15-minute post-closing time after 12 pm.

The instructions will be effective from Apr 5 to Apr 11. Operations will remain closed on weekly and public holidays.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories