Bangladesh cuts banking, stock trading hours during virus lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2021 05:54 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2021 05:55 PM BdST
Bangladesh regulators have decided to keep banks open for transactions from 10 am to 12:30 pm and stock exchanges for two hours during the coronavirus lockdown that starts on Monday.
After transactions, the banks can remain open until 2 pm to complete other tasks, Bangladesh Bank said in a notice on Sunday.
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission said that the stock exchanges will have a 15-minute post-closing time after 12 pm.
The instructions will be effective from Apr 5 to Apr 11. Operations will remain closed on weekly and public holidays.
