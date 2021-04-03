Stock exchanges to remain open amid fresh virus lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Apr 2021 05:32 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2021 05:32 PM BdST
Stock exchanges will remain open amid the government-imposed lockdown designed to slow surging virus infections across the country.
Dhaka Stock Exchange, Chattogram Stock Exchange and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission announced the matter on Saturday.
A press release from the DSE read, “If banking activities stay open, all stock market operations will remain open as well in the interest of investors. The DSE is requesting investors to ignore rumours.”
The CSE issued a similar statement, confirming the decision to keep the exchange open.
“Investors won’t face any issues as everything is automated and investors can trade through a mobile phone app. The brokerage houses will stay open complying with the rules,” BSEC spokesman Mohammad Rezaul Karim said.
On Saturday, the government decided to enforce a seven-day lockdown from Apr 5 in an effort to curb transmission of the disease.
