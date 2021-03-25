Nike faces social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Mar 2021 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2021 12:22 PM BdST
Anger with Nike Inc erupted on Chinese social media late on Wednesday after China's netizens spotted a statement from the sporting goods giant saying it was "concerned" about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang and that it does not use cotton from the region.
Topics around the Nike statement were among the highest trending on China's Twitter-like social media Weibo on Thursday, and the social media backlash had a wider fallout.
Popular Chinese actor Wang Yibo terminated his contract as a representative for Nike in response to social media criticism over the company's Xinjiang statement, his agency said on Weibo on Thursday.
It was unclear when Nike had put out the statement, which did not have a date on it. Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"We are concerned about reports of forced labour in, and connected to, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR)," Nike said in the statement.
"Nike does not source products from the XUAR and we have confirmed with our contract suppliers that they are not using textiles or spun yarn from the region."
The social media fallout comes as relations between the United States and China have deteriorated in recent years.
In the latest development, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China retaliated with sanctions on European lawmakers and institutions.
Earlier this week, at least one Chinese online retailer appeared to drop H&M's products amid social media attacks on the Swedish company for saying it was "deeply concerned" about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang.
Activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labour and sterilisations in Xinjiang. China has denied these claims and says it is providing vocational training, and that its measures are needed to fight extremism.
Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times urged Western companies on Wednesday to be "highly cautious" and not to "suppress China's Xinjiang" in a social media post.
To do so would "undoubtedly arouse the anger of the Chinese public," he added. He did not single out any companies.
- Hasina stresses infrastructure for Bhutan PTA
- Google payments chief quits
- ‘Holiday rumours’ push stocks down
- Aramco to scale back spending
- Jury tells Apple to pay $308.5m for patent infringement
- FTA with Sri Lanka is back on the table
- Hasina, Rajapaksa agree to explore trade areas
- Cooking oil prices rise again
- Nike faces social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement
- Hasina emphasises infrastructure for trade deal with Bhutan
- Google payments chief quits after 15 years at company
- Saudi oil giant Aramco to scale back spending after 2020 profit slump
- ‘General holiday rumours’ push Bangladesh stocks down
- Jury tells Apple to pay $308.5m for patent infringement
Most Read
- Bangladesh emphasises tests, health rules as no lockdown decision yet: minister
- Bangladesh logs 3,567 new virus cases, another 25 die in a day
- UK jails man who encouraged terrorism in Bangladesh, violence against Hasina
- 20 injured as Bangladesh Chhatra League, leftist students clash over Modi’s visit
- India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge
- Myanmar junta's civilian rivals promise justice for Rohingya
- India reports new coronavirus variant as daily deaths reach year's high
- Mayor Taposh urges traders to close shops by 8pm amid COVID-19 spike
- Pope Francis: Bangladesh's pluralistic, inclusive society is a result of Bangabandhu's vision
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan