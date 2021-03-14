Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2021 04:00 AM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2021 04:00 AM BdST
Amid a hike in prices of edible oil and rice, the chicken has added to the woes of the consumers in Dhaka which the traders blaming on a supply crunch due to the pandemic situation.
On Friday, the retailers in the capital were selling broiler chicken at up to Tk 160 per kg, an increase of Tk 30 over two weeks.
Layer chicken prices increased by Tk 40 to Tk 220 per kg while Sonali chicken by Tk 80 to Tk 360 per kg.
According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB, broiler chicken prices have increased by nearly 37 percent in a year and 21 percent in a month.
“The vendor from whom I regularly buy chicken said they cannot buy more because of the price hike in the wholesale market,” he said.
Last Thursday, he bought four layer chickens at Tk 900 – or Tk 200 per kg.
“I had to buy fewer chickens due to the rising cost,” the consumer said.
At Malibagh Railgate Bazar, most of the cages for Sonali chicken were empty. Some of the traders were selling small Sonali chickens at high prices.
The traders said they sold Sonali chickens at Tk 220 per kg only two months ago, while the price is Tk 350 to Tk 360 in the wholesale market now.
Sazzadur Rahman, a spokesman for Bangladesh Poultry Industry Coordination Committee, said the supply dropped after many farmers suspended production while some others left the industry due to the coronavirus crisis.
“But the prices cannot rise like this,” he said, claiming that the prices are rising from Tk 125 at farm level to Tk 160 at retail markets.
Javed Bhuiyan, general manager of AG Agro and Hatchery, also said the closure of many farms led to an imbalance in supply and demand amid the pandemic.
“The situation is getting normal now. The prices will return to previous levels within one month,” he added.
He also said Sonali chicken prices have shot up after a huge number of the variety died from diseases in February following changes in temperature.
- SEC to look into ‘misuse’ of Padma Bank funds
- Padma Bank under SEC scanner
- Ant Group chief executive Simon Hu resigns
- Apple starts iPhone 12 assembly in India
- China plans for a world without US technology
- Adidas expects strong rebound
- No systemic forced labour found: Top Glove
- Unilever to exclude word 'normal' from beauty products
- Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
- Hassan O Rashid joins Prime Bank as new managing director and CEO
- SEC to look into alleged misuse of Padma Bank funds
- Padma Bank under SEC scanner as fresh allegations of abuse, misuse of funds surface
- China's Ant Group chief executive Simon Hu resigns
- Apple starts iPhone 12 assembly in India
Most Read
- Padma Bank under SEC scanner as fresh allegations of abuse, misuse of funds surface
- Refugee flights cancelled as Biden fails to lift Trump cutback
- Bangladesh logs 1,014 new virus cases, another 12 die
- Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" after AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots
- Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says
- India reports year's biggest COVID-19 spike
- Two instrumentalists die after lorry collides with microbus in Chattogram's Mirsharai
- Trump as you’ve never seen him before
- Bangladesh may delay school reopening if COVID resurgence continues
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases surge 67% in a week