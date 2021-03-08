Bangladesh Bank orders MFS firms to stop advertisements targeting each other

The Payment Systems Department of the central bank in a circular on Sunday said it noticed the MFS providers using “snide and aggressive language to belittle each other”.

Such practice on advertisements on newspapers, electronic media or social media, leaflets, billboards, and agent or merchant points is “undesirable”, the central bank said.

The MFS firms must refrain from continuing the practice and follow the National Broadcasting Policy.

Among the MFS companies, bKash, Nagad, Rocket and UCash are the leading ones in terms of subscriber base.