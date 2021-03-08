Home > Business

Bangladesh Bank orders MFS firms to stop advertisements targeting each other

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Mar 2021 12:46 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2021 12:46 AM BdST

Bangladesh Bank has ordered the mobile financial service or MFS providers not to conduct advertisement campaigns targeting each other with offensive content.

The Payment Systems Department of the central bank in a circular on Sunday said it noticed the MFS providers using “snide and aggressive language to belittle each other”.

Such practice on advertisements on newspapers, electronic media or social media, leaflets, billboards, and agent or merchant points is “undesirable”, the central bank said.

The MFS firms must refrain from continuing the practice and follow the National Broadcasting Policy.

Among the MFS companies, bKash, Nagad, Rocket and UCash are the leading ones in terms of subscriber base.

