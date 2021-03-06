Malaysia's AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Mar 2021 06:54 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2021 06:54 PM BdST
Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd plans to launch an air taxi service and the country's first drone delivery service as the budget carrier seeks to diversify amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company's CEO said on Saturday.
As part of the group's diversification push, it also aims to launch a ride-hailing service next month as COVID-19 continues to hit air travel.
"The air taxi will have a pilot and four seats. At the moment, we have our team working on this upcoming service by AirAsia," Chief Executive Tony Fernandes said at the Youth Economic Forum 2021, state news agency Bernama reported on Saturday.
The service should start operating in about 18 months, Fernandes was quoted as saying.
He also announced that the airline's logistics unit Teleport, which is currently testing an urban drone delivery service with state-backed firm Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC), would conduct its first commercial delivery by the end of this year.
"(The) idea was brought up three weeks ago and now it's reality," he wrote on Instagram.
Fernandes said the group was recovering from the impact of the pandemic and had used the opportunity to accelerate its digital transformation, Bernama reported.
The struggling airline, which reported a fifth straight quarterly loss in November, has been seeking to raise 2.5 billion ringgit ($613.95 million) from loans and investors.
Last month, it said its 33 percent-owned Japanese unit, which ceased operations last October, had begun bankruptcy proceedings.
- Japan's Kirin Holdings on watch list over Myanmar link
- Spotify open for advertisers in Bangladesh
- Beximco to issue sukuk for Tk 30bn
- AstraZeneca sells stake in Moderna for $1bn
- BTRC to auction unused spectrum
- Why plus is a minus when naming your streaming site
- Global bond whiplash roils Asian markets
- Why are animators living in poverty?
- Malaysia's AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service
- World's biggest wealth fund puts Japan's Kirin Holdings on watch list over Myanmar link
- Spotify now open for business for advertisers in Bangladesh
- Beximco plans to sell Tk 30bn worth of sukuk
- AstraZeneca sells stake in vaccine maker Moderna for nearly $1 billion
- BTRC to auction unused spectrum on Mar 8
Most Read
- Kawasaki ships first Dhaka Metrorail cars to Bangladesh
- Shishir set to become first transgender to present news on TV in Bangladesh
- Government not considering amendment to Digital Security Act: law minister
- Hasina named among top three 'inspirational' women leaders in Commonwealth
- Construction of monument for fallen Indian soldiers may start during 50 years celebrations
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Cartoonist Kishore’s health deteriorated while in detention
- Bangladesh is becoming South Asia’s economic bull case: WSJ
- Bangladesh charges nine with attacking former US ambassador Bernicat’s car
- Indonesia says schools can’t make girls wear headscarves