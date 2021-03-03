Beximco plans to sell Tk 30bn worth of sukuk

The company took the decision after a meeting on Tuesday as part of a push to mobilise funds for the solar power projects of Teesta Solar and Korotoa Solar, the subsidiaries of Beximco Power Company Ltd, according to a notice on the company’s website.

The proceeds from the sukuk, maturing in five years, will also be used to finance the machinery and equipment required for the expansion of Beximco's textile division.

A sukuk is a bond that conforms to Islamic strictures on the prohibition of charging or paying interest.

Each sukuk will be valued at Tk 100 on the capital market, subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.