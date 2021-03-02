AstraZeneca sells stake in vaccine maker Moderna for nearly $1 billion
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Mar 2021 11:37 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2021 11:37 PM BdST
AstraZeneca sold its stake in rival COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna for roughly $1 billion over the course of last year as the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker cashed in on the meteoric rise in the US company’s shares.
London-listed AstraZeneca recorded $1.38 billion in equity portfolio sales last year, with “a large proportion” of it coming from the Moderna sale, according its latest annual report.
Shares in Moderna, which went public in 2018 at $23 per share, surged more than five times last year after it began working on a COVID-19 vaccine based on a new mRNA technology that won US approval in December.
Its shot relies on synthetic genes to send a message to the body’s immune system to build immunity and can be produced at a scale more rapidly than conventional vaccines like AstraZeneca’s.
Last week, Moderna said it was expecting $18.4 billion in sales from the vaccine this year, putting it on track for its first profit since its founding in 2010.
AstraZeneca began investing in Moderna in 2013, paying $240 million upfront and by the end of 2019 had built up its stake to 7.65%. (bit.ly/3kwJ1UM)
That would be worth about $3.2 billion based on Moderna’s 2020 closing stock price of $104.47, Reuters calculation showed.
AstraZeneca’s vaccine being developed with Oxford University has not been authorized in the United States and uses a weakened version of a chimpanzee common cold virus to deliver immunity-building proteins to the body.
In December, US drugmaker Merck & Co said it had sold its equity investment in Moderna, but did not disclose the details of the sale proceeds.
Asset manager Baillie Gifford on Monday disclosed in a separate filing it now held 11% passive stake in Moderna as of Feb. 26.
Moderna shares were down 5% at $146.62 in afternoon trading.
- Why plus is a minus when naming your streaming site
- Global bond whiplash roils Asian markets
- Why are animators living in poverty?
- SE Asia's biggest travel app plans regional fintech expansion
- Facebook to invest $1bn in news industry
- Macy’s swings to a loss as sales plummet 29pc
- HSBC plans to nearly halve office space
- A city with Amazon at the centre
- BTRC to auction unused spectrum on Mar 8
- Call on Bangladesh to diversify export basket, be more competitive after UN nod for LDC exit
- Why plus is a minus when naming your streaming site
- Asian markets roiled by global bond whiplash
- Anime is booming. So why are animators living in poverty?
- SE Asia's biggest travel app plans regional fintech expansion before 2021 listing
Most Read
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- Bangladesh bemused by US, UK reaction to writer Mushtaq’s prison death
- Theatre activist Lily Chowdhury, wife of martyred intellectual Munier Chowdhury, dies
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- CEC Huda slams colleague Mahbub Talukder at public event
- Six-week sprint got Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine approved in Canada
- Myanmar killings are an escalation, further action being readied: White House
- Bangladesh registers 515 virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
- Police raid FC Barcelona and detain four people
- Bangladesh to reopen schools, colleges on Mar 30