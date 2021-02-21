Bitcoin and ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Musk
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Feb 2021 03:07 AM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2021 03:07 AM BdST
Billionaire CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday the price of bitcoin and ethereum seemed high, at a time when the cryptocurrencies have hit record highs, with bitcoin crossing the $1 trillion market-capitalisation threshold.
The chief executive of Tesla Inc, whose recent tweets have fueled the digital-currency rally, made the remark on Twitter while replying to a user who said that gold was better than both bitcoin and conventional cash.
Musk, who earlier in the week remarked that he found the prospect of holding bitcoin adventurous for an S&P 500 company, said in a tweet: "Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter ..."
"That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol," he added.
Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally a day after the digital currency's market capitalisation exceeded $1 trillion.
Ethereum or ether is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation and daily volume.
Musk, an ardent proponent of digital currencies, has defended Tesla's recent purchase of $1.5 billion of bitcoin, which has ignited mainstream interest in the digital currency.
- A pandemic boost for women in e-commerce
- Beximco mourns death of Luna Shamsuddoha
- Uber drivers entitlted to worker rights: UK
- Honda CEO Hachigo to step down
- Govt to buy 6,720 mmcf LNG
- Bitcoin soars to new high above $52,000
- Robi blames 2% turnover tax for not paying dividends
- Regulator summons Robi after dividend failure
- A pandemic boost for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh’s e-commerce
- Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights, UK's top court rules
- Beximco mourns death of Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur
- Honda CEO Hachigo to step down, be replaced by R&D chief Mibe
- Bitcoin soars to new high above $52,000; sustainability concerns rise
- Bangladesh to buy 6,720 mmcf LNG from Vitol Asia
Most Read
- Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman dies at 80
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Parents say birth registration is too complicated as new rules set in
- Bangladesh to vaccinate foreign nationals
- A pandemic boost for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh’s e-commerce
- Kim Kardashian files to end almost 7-year marriage to Kanye West
- People who have had COVID should get single vaccine dose, studies suggest
- Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son gets life sentence for killing sibling
- PM Hasina virtually confers Ekushey Padak on 21 eminent personalities
- Father describes son’s murder by brother