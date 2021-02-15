Top Bangladesh trade body FBCCI goes to election on May 5

According to the schedule published by its Election Board on Sunday, the deadline for the submission of the general body members’ names is Mar 8 while the organisations under the federation will have to pay the fees within Mar 6.

An initial voter list will be published on Mar 13 and the final one on Mar 24 after corrections considering complaints.

The deadline for nomination submission by the candidates for the directors’ posts is Mar 31.

The Election Board will publish a draft list of candidates on Apr 8. The final list will be published on Apr 21 after withdrawal of candidacy.

The voting for the directors’ posts will be held from 9am to 4pm. The elected directors will chose the president, senior vice-president and six vice-presidents on May 7. The official results will be out on May 9.

Elections will be held for the posts of 36 directors – 18 each from the Chamber Group and the Association Group. The two groups will nominate 12 directors each for the 60-strong board from the top associations and chambers.

The Association Group will nominate the president this time while the Chamber Group will pick up the senior vice-president. Each group will get three vice presidents. The two groups elect the president and the senior vice-president in turn.

The FBCCI is consisted of 82 chambers and 385 associations of businesses.

It formed the Election Board with MP Ali Ashraf as chairman on Feb 6. Former FBCCI director Jahangir Alamin is working as chairman of the Election Appeals Board.