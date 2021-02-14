Home > Business

Tesla to set up electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka, says the Indian state’s CM

Published: 14 Feb 2021 01:53 AM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2021 01:53 AM BdST

Tesla Inc will set up an electric car manufacturing unit in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, CNBC TV 18 reported on Saturday, citing Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

Last month the company incorporated Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited with its registered office in the southern city of Bengaluru, a hub for several global technology companies.

