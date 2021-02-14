bKash CEO Kamal Quadir receives CSR award for work during pandemic

The Global Business CSR Award-2021 ceremony was held at a Dhaka hotel on Saturday to honour the recipients from different fields who have contributed in CSR activities during the pandemic.

LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam was present as chief guest of the event also attended by State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman, State Minister for Information Murad Hasan, and Shahjahan Mahmood, chairman of Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company, as special guests.

bKash, after the government, has organised one of the largest medical intervention efforts during the pandemic, the company said in a media release.

Donated by its overseas partner Alibaba, bKash has handed over 350 ventilators along with more than 950,000 emergency medical toolkits, including masks, thermometers, protective clothing, gloves and medical goggles, to the government.

From its own fund, it has also provided 30 ventilators to top hospitals and installed oxygen plant at the Diabetic Hospital.

bKash also worked with Bidyanondo Foundation to establish a hospital in Chattogram, provided food aid to poor families through Sena Kalyan Sangstha and few NGOs as well.