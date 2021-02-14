bKash CEO Kamal Quadir receives CSR award
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2021 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2021 05:34 PM BdST
Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, has won an award for his exceptional contributions to people's welfare during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He received the “Best E-cash/money & CSR" award at the Global Business CSR Award-2021 ceremony, honouring people from different fields who have contributed through CSR intiatives during the pandemic.
LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam was the chief guest of the event while State Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman and State Minister of Information Murad Hasan were present as special guests.
bKash, the country’s largest mobile financial service provider, played a prominent role in the battle against the coronavirus. It handed over 350 ventilators to the government along with more than 950,000 emergency medical toolkits, including masks, thermometer and protective clothing, donated by its overseas partner Alibaba.
It also provided 30 ventilators to top hospitals and installed an oxygen plant at the Diabetic Hospital using its own funds. bKash also worked with Bidyanondo Foundation to establish a hospital in Chattogram while providing food to poor families through Sena Kalyan Sangstha and a few NGOs.
- Tesla to set up electric car unit in Karnataka
- ByteDance may sell Indian TikTok assets to Glance
- Big clothing brands back Bangladesh recycling scheme
- SEC holds Dubai road-show to woo investors
- Businessman Zainul Haque Sikder dies
- Asian stocks hit record high
- Factories fight to survive as clothes retailers cut orders
- Hedge funds bet on oil's 'big comeback'
- ByteDance explores sale of Indian TikTok assets to rival firm Glance
- Tesla to set up electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka, says the Indian state’s CM
- Climate action in fashion, as big clothing brands back Bangladesh recycling scheme
- Bangladesh capital market regulator holds summit in Dubai to woo expatriate investors
- Businessman Zainul Haque Sikder dies aged 88
- Asian stocks hit record high as earnings, stimulus boost recovery hopes
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz returns home after US visit
- Bangladesh plans to resume on-site vaccine registration for senior citizens
- West Indies wobble but still extend lead as Bangladesh spinners strike
- US Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him in impeachment again
- Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Feb 28 amid pandemic
- Army chief Gen Aziz receives COVID vaccine shot
- Police thwart BNP's protest rally against decision to remove Ziaur Rahman's gallantry award
- UK virus variant is probably deadlier, scientists say
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre