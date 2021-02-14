bKash CEO Kamal Quadir receives CSR award

He received the “Best E-cash/money & CSR" award at the Global Business CSR Award-2021 ceremony, honouring people from different fields who have contributed through CSR intiatives during the pandemic.

LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam was the chief guest of the event while State Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman and State Minister of Information Murad Hasan were present as special guests.

bKash, the country’s largest mobile financial service provider, played a prominent role in the battle against the coronavirus. It handed over 350 ventilators to the government along with more than 950,000 emergency medical toolkits, including masks, thermometer and protective clothing, donated by its overseas partner Alibaba.

It also provided 30 ventilators to top hospitals and installed an oxygen plant at the Diabetic Hospital using its own funds. bKash also worked with Bidyanondo Foundation to establish a hospital in Chattogram while providing food to poor families through Sena Kalyan Sangstha and a few NGOs.