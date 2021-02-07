Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2021 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2021 03:53 PM BdST
The 26th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair will not begin on Mar 17 as originally planned even though the preparations have been made to stage the event at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi announced the development during the hand-over ceremony of the new exhibition centre at the Secretariat on Sunday.
“We were preparing for the fair this year. Our preparations were centred on Mar 17 as the starting date. We initially got a consensus on this but because of the coronavirus situation, the prime minister has asked to proceed a bit slowly. I hope we can hold the fair at some point this year,”
The minister, however, could not provide a timeline for the fair this year but said that the event will be held on Jan 1 moving forward.
China State Construction Engineering Corporation started construction of the exhibition centre on 20 acres of land in Purbachal's Sector 4 on Oct 17, 2017. They subsequently announced the completion of the construction work on Nov 30 last year.
The commerce minister said that the centre would host fairs, product expositions and sourcing programmes throughout the year in future. China will also exhibit its products there twice a year.
According to the commerce ministry, the construction of the infrastructure was completed at a cost of Tk 7.73 billion, with the Chinese government providing Tk 5.2 billion in grant funds. The government has spent Tk 2.31 billion along with Tk 212.7 million from the EPB's own funds for this project.
- Trade Fair won't start on Mar 17
- Nigerian woman set to lead WTO
- Mahindra expects global business losses to shrink
- At Dhamaka, Indian village food comes to the city
- Serum delays vaccines for private sale in Bangladesh
- Amazon without Jeff Bezos
- SEC okays BRAC’s Tk 13.5bn bond
- Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
- Mahindra expects global business losses to shrink with Ssangyong exit
- Nigerian woman poised to lead WTO after rival withdraws, Washington offers support
- At Dhamaka, Indian village food comes to the city
- India's Serum delays vaccines for private sale in Bangladesh; focus on state campaigns
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Where does David Bergman fall short? Toufique Khalidi has an explanation
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi slams TV stations for mix of ownership and editorial roles
- Bangladesh starts nationwide vaccination drive Sunday
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- After years in government, Biden has a new perk: Air Force One
- Bangladesh kicks off nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
- The psychology behind sibling rivalry
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban