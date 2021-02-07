Bangladesh stocks suffer big slump
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2021 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2021 05:50 PM BdST
The capital market of Bangladesh has started the trading week with a huge slump as the country kicked off the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
The DSEX, the main index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, lost 143 points or 2.5 percent to close at 5,504 points on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram bourse's index CASPI fell by 414 points or 2.53 percent to 15,916 points.
The DSEX began to decline within five minutes of the start of trading on the DSE and the downturn continued until the end of the day, with a similar situation transpiring on the Chattogram Stock Exchange.
The capital market has been trending downward for the last two weeks, with DSEX losing a total of 188 points during that time.
Meanwhile, the turnover in the CSE increased by Tk 110 million as Tk 44 million worth of shares and mutual funds were exchanged.
As the mass vaccination campaign began across the country, the shares of Beximco Pharma, the importer of the vaccine in the country, dropped around 8 percent.
