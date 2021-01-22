Alesha Mart offers 30pc discount on products
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2021 03:47 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2021 03:47 AM BdST
E-commerce platform Alesha Mart has offered a special 30 percent discount for its customers from Jan 21 to 31.
The customers can buy motorcycles, electronics goods, home appliances, smartphones and gadget accessories.
Alesha Mart, a subsidiary of Alesha Holdings Ltd, is an emerging business entity established in 2018.
It said Alesha Mart aims to ensure easy and hassle-free online shopping experience to the customers and provide faster delivery.
It offers varieties of product and service to meet the market demand of emerging digital e-commerce industry.
Alesha Mart has combination of quality products, medicine delivery service, regular discount offers, attractive membership package, advantage of cash on delivery, convenience of buying grocery product on credit, work scope for the freelancers, and opportunity for small entrepreneurs to export their products, according to the statement.
