PPE, mask, drugs make 2020 a ‘successful’ year for Beximco
Senior Correspondence, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2021 03:39 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2021 03:48 AM BdST
Syed Naved Hussain, one of the directors of Beximco Group, has described how it has done “well” when Bangladesh’s businesses are grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.
Brisk business in Personal Protective Equipment, mask and drugs has ensured a “successful” year for Beximco, he explained.
He was speaking at a ceremony in Dhaka where the Janata Bank handed it a trophy recognising it as the “largest exporter and best customer” of 2020 on Thursday.
Abdus Salam, managing director of the state-owned lender, handed the trophy to Naved, who is also the CEO of the group’s textile division.
Beximco made exports to the tune of Tk 47.13 billion in 2020, while its imports were valued at Tk 23.26 billion.
Beximco paid about Tk 4.27 billion to Janata Bank in 2020 in instalments for rescheduled or restructured loans, according to the statement. The bank, on the other hand, earned a total of Tk 4.84 billion from the company in 2020.
Beximco exports half of its products, according to Naved.
"Almost all the countries went into lockdown when the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. We were also gripped by the fears of huge losses as around 40,000 employees work in our firm,” he said.
“But we continued waiting for a good opportunity without giving up hopes and in the meantime, we received an export order for around 6.5 million PPE from the United State.
“Since then, Beximco has been receiving orders for PPE, mask, pharmaceuticals and other products necessary amid the pandemic from many countries all over the world. And we have had a successful year in business by delivering the orders,” Naved said.
“The reputation and achievements of an organisation are determined through its activities. Even countries like the United States bought our products instead of Chinese ones. It has been a great achievement for us,” said the Beximco Group director.
The confidence of the developed nations in Bangladesh has increased because the country has made a lot of progress in power, energy, communication infrastructure and industrialisation, he added.
“As a result, the developed countries are not afraid to place orders in Bangladesh."
ASF Rahman is the chairman of Beximco Group, while his brother Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's adviser for private industry and investment, is the company's vice-chairman.
Founded in the 1970s, the group has now operations and investments across a wide range of industries, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, PPE, ceramics, real estate development, construction, trading, marine food, information and communication technology, media, DTH, financial services and energy.
- Robi gains 601% in 15 days
- RMG exporters struggle for survival
- Israeli settlers export wine to UAE
- Guidelines on private vaccine import on way
- Janata names Beximco ‘Client of the Year’
- Chick import halted as India reports bird flu
- PRAN UP begins campaign to help cold-hit people
- Bourses to probe abnormal price fluctuation
- Bangladesh apparel exports were taking huge COVID hit. Second wave in US, Europe has made things worse
- Robi gains 601% in 15 days as investors run wild
- Land of wine and honey? Israeli settlers export to UAE, to Palestinian chagrin
- Bangladesh making guidelines for private import, sale of COVID vaccines
- Beximco gets recognition as ‘Client of the Year’ from Janata Bank
- Bird flu in India prompts Bangladesh to halt chick import
Most Read
- Beximco gets recognition as ‘Client of the Year’ from Janata Bank
- Bangladesh slates Pompeo over ‘irresponsible’ remarks linking attacks to al-Qaeda
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Serajul Alam Khan hospitalised in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reduces institutional quarantine by 10 days for passengers from UK
- Ayesha dreams of becoming a Muslim marriage registrar. Her gender gets in the way
- Empori Centre explosions took place during AC repairs at a time: Police
- Nasal spray, developed by Bangladesh, promises to ‘kill’ coronavirus
- Second year of pandemic 'could even be tougher': WHO's Ryan
- Gen Sarwar Hasan made chief of general staff, replaced by Gen Akbar as NDC commandant