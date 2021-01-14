Beximco gets recognition as ‘Client of the Year’ from Janata Bank
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2021 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2021 01:56 PM BdST
Beximco Group, one of the biggest industrial conglomerates in Bangladesh, has been named the “largest exporter and best customer” of 2020 by Janata Bank.
The state-owned bank will hand over the trophy to Beximco on Thursday, the lender said in a statement.
Exports by Beximco in 2020 amounted to Tk 47.13 billion, while the imports were valued at Tk 23.26 billion.
Beximco paid about Tk 4.27 billion to Janata Bank in 2020 in installments for rescheduled or restructured loans, according to the statement. The bank, on the other hand, earned a total of Tk 4.84 billion from the company in 2020.
ASF Rahman is the chairman of Beximco Group, while his brother Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's adviser for private industry and investment, is the company's vice-chairman.
Founded in the 1970s, the group has now operations and investments across a wide range of industries, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, PPE, ceramics, real estate development, construction, trading, marine food, information and communication technology, media, DTH, financial services and energy.
