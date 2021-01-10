OPPO launches Reno5 with 64 quadcam matrix, innovative imaging features

Priced at Tk 35,990, the smartphone comes with a 64MP quadcam matrix that boasts AI Mixed Portrait and dual-view video mode.

Model and actress Sabila Nur was present at the online launch on Saturday as the product ambassador. Joshita Sanjana Rizvan, manager of public relations and communications of OPPO Bangladesh AED, was also present.

For a great camera experience, OPPO Reno5 offers 64MP quad rear camera which contains an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, one macro camera and one mono lens.

The ultra-clear 44MP front camera will uplift users’ selfie experience, the company says.

It claims OPPO’s Live HDR Algorithm, AI Highlight Video, and Ultra Night Video Algorithm will intelligently manage poorly-lit scenes by improving brightness, colour vibrancy, and clarity.

“Full Dimension Fusion Portrait Video System will take portrait video experience to a whole new level.”

The Reno5 comes in a form factor with its 7.8mm (in the Fantasy Silver) slim body, weighing just 171g.

“It is an icon for trendsetters and trailblazers for its amazing colour and meticulous craftsmanship,” OPPO Bangladesh said in a statement.

“The vibrant, premium design of Reno5 adopts a revolutionary Milky Way like dazzling back panel and the reflection will offers an entire galaxy in the users’ hands,” it added.

The Reno5 is equipped with 50W Flash Charge, that can charge 80 percent of its 4,310mAh battery within 31 minutes.

It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 90Hz display with a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Powered by 8nm Snapdragon 720G chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, this phone is also a technological powerhouse. The phone runs on ColorOS 11.1, based on Android 11.

“With constant improvement in our imaging features and technology we are encouraging ‘Picture Life Together’ and making smartphone photography easier than ever,” said Rizvan, PR manager of OPPO Bangladesh.

OPPO Reno5 Technical Specifications:

>> 6.4-inch AMOLED display

>> 7.8mm thin, 171g

>> 64MP AI quad camera

>> 44 MP front camera

>> Snapdragon 720G (8nm)

>> 50W Flash Charge