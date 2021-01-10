Home > Business

NOVOAIR celebrates eighth anniversary

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jan 2021 06:55 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2021 06:55 PM BdST

NOVOAIR has celebrated its eighth anniversary with a host of events.

Mofizur Rahman, managing director of the private airline, greeted all on the occasion on Saturday.

“NOVOAIR has always given priority to its customers’ safety, security, comfort, and on-time performance, we have earned passengers’ trust for safe air travel,” he said.

The airline operated its inaugural flight on Jan 9, 2013 from Dhaka to Chattogram.

“NOVOAIR is always [focused on] enhancing the quality of passenger service and maintaining on-time departure,” the company said in a statement.

As part of this plan, NOVOAIR said, it has acquired seven ATR 72-500 model aircraft.

“Our commitment will be ensuring passenger safety with the addition of more aircraft, expanding domestic and international destinations consistent with our [valued] passengers' needs,” it said.

NOVOAIR’s network covers routes between Dhaka and Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Jashore, Sylhet, Saidpur, Rajshahi, Barishal for domestic and Kolkata for international destination.

