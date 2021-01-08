BB sees ‘negligence of duty’ as Padma Bank MD flies to Canada without permission
Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2021 10:31 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2021 10:31 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Bank thinks Padma Bank Managing Director Ehsan Khasru “neglected duty” by breaching the rule that requires chief executives to secure the central bank’s permission to levae leave the country.
Such “unacceptable” action is a big obstacle to establishing good governance in banks, the central bank observed in a notice that asked for his explanation about the matter.
Khasru did not take not take phone calls or respond to messages for his comments for this story.
The Bangladesh Bank had given him until Jan 7 to come up with a statement. Officials at the Padma Bank said thy do not know whether he answered the central bank, whose officials also declined to comment.
Officials at the Padma Bank said Khasru left for Canada on Dec 19 last year and is scheduled to return home on Jan 11.
The Bangladesh Bank in a circular on Mar 23, 2020 said the presence of chief executives of the banks at their workplaces is very important, but some of them stay abroad for a long time on official purpose or holiday.
“Such action slows down the bank’s functioning and create possibilities of financial losses and risks in management and operations, which is never expected,” it said.
Thus, the circular said, all bank managing directors and CEOs will require the central bank’s permission before leaving the country.
They will need to provide details of their overseas trip in a form 15 business days before taking the trip along with a copy of the board’s permission for the chief executive to leave the country.
On obtaining the permission, they will then need to submit contact information and other details of the officials who will work in their places during the foreign trip.
In the notice to Khasru on Dec 22, 2020, the central bank’s General Manager Nazrul Islam said the Padma Bank managing director needed to inform the board of directors about the Mar 23 circular as per rule because he first needs the board’s approval to go abroad.
It is the managing director’s duty to inform the board about such important matter. The board would have reminded him of the matter before approving his holiday, had it been told about the circular on the Bangladesh Bank permission.
“But the board could not stipulate the condition (Bangladesh Bank permission) because the duty was not fulfilled properly. It means you (Khasru) neglected your duty which is a major obstacle to establishing good governance in the bank. Such activities are unacceptable,” the central bank said.
After serving Prime Bank, National Bank, Premier Bank and other banks, Khasru took charge of The Farmers Bank’s management in January 2018 when it was sinking into serious trouble. After a shake-up to the board, the bank was rechristened as the Padma Bank.
Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat is chairman of the bank. He is also chairman of RACE Asset Management PLC and the board of trustees of the Canadian University of Bangladesh.
- A curious case of money laundering
- Stimulus package: BGMEA seeks more favours
- Navana launches Toyota’s Corolla Cross
- Shopify removes stores affiliated with Trump
- US stocks hold gains amid violence at the Capitol
- Shwapno signs mgX MoU for 2-hour delivery
- French artificial heart maker sees commercial sales in Q2
- Saudi Arabia vows extra oil output cuts
- BB sees ‘negligence of duty’ as Padma Bank MD flies to Canada without permission
- A curious case of how laundered money travels
- BGMEA writes open letter for more favours to repay COVID stimulus package loans
- Shopify removes stores affiliated with Trump
- Navana brings Toyota’s all-new Corolla Cross SUV to Bangladesh
- US stocks hold gains amid violence at the Capitol
Most Read
- Police to probe Dhaka schoolgirl’s death at friend’s home
- A curious case of how laundered money travels
- Woman shot inside US Capitol identified as Air Force veteran
- Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients
- Teenaged student confessed to raping and killing schoolgirl in Dhaka: police
- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue
- Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege
- Hasina set to address nation to mark second year of govt
- Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after Capitol chaos
- Bangladesh making every effort to bring coronavirus vaccine quickly: Hasina