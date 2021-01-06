Selim new vice-chairman of ABB, Mashrur secretary general
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2021 03:10 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2021 03:10 AM BdST
The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh or ABB has made Selim RF Hussain, MD and CEO of BRAC Bank Ltd, its vice-chairman.
The ABB has also nominated Mashrur Arefin, MD and CEO of The City Bank Ltd, for the job of secretary general.
Both positions fell vacant recently after the resignation of the holders from their banks.
The association’s board of governors unanimously made the decisions at its 23rd Annual General Meeting held virtually on Dec 26, 2020.
ABB Chairman Ali Rezq lftekhar, MD and CEO of Eastern Bank Ltd, presided over the meeting.
More stories
- Bangladesh export earnings dip again
- Google workers form small union
- McDonald's rolls out new crispy chicken sandwiches
- Biman to resume Saudi flights on Jan 6
- DBH appoints Nasimul Baten as MD
- Will 250 lanterns be enough to save Chinatown?
- Bitcoin rallies above $30,000
- bKash wins Best Brand award, again
Most Read
- Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
- Exports of COVID vaccines are permitted to all countries: Serum CEO
- Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe is taking ‘exclusion’ professionally
- HC slaps travel ban on 25 people in PK Halder case
- England goes into new lockdown as COVID-19 variant rampages
- Bangladesh’s COVID war chest gets bigger as it pumps Tk 42bn for vaccines
- Brazil scrambles for India-made vaccines to jumpstart inoculations
- Most US COVID-19 vaccines go idle as New York, Florida move to penalise hospitals
- Bangladesh reports 991 new virus cases, another 20 die
- No G2G agreement over Oxford vaccine: Beximco Pharma MD