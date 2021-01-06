Selim new vice-chairman of ABB, Mashrur secretary general

The ABB has also nominated Mashrur Arefin, MD and CEO of The City Bank Ltd, for the job of secretary general.

Both positions fell vacant recently after the resignation of the holders from their banks.

The association’s board of governors unanimously made the decisions at its 23rd Annual General Meeting held virtually on Dec 26, 2020.

ABB Chairman Ali Rezq lftekhar, MD and CEO of Eastern Bank Ltd, presided over the meeting.