Delta Brac Housing appoints Nasimul Baten as managing director

The appointment has taken effect from Jan 1, 2021, according to a press release.

Nasim has worked at DBH for 23 years, having served as deputy managing director as well as acting managing director.

He brings to the role more than two decades of experience in housing finance and real estate industry.

In his new role, Nasim will be leading DBH’s next phase of growth ambition with the company solidifying its position as the country’s “largest” home loan provider.

Nasim has done his MBA from Dhaka University’s Institute of Business Administration.

He has undergone training in Bangladesh, England, Ireland, Singapore, Thailand and India.

He is a member of Old Faujian Association, IBA Alumni Association and Cadet College Club Ltd.