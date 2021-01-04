Biman to resume Saudi flights on Jan 6 after end of ban over new coronavirus variant

The flag carrier made the announcement on Sunday after the end of the two-week embargo imposed on Dec 21, 2020.

Biman has asked the passengers who booked flights that were cancelled in this period to contact its sales office following the schedule posted on its website.

They will be allocated the seats on a priority basis subject to unsold tickets in the upcoming flights.

Biman currently operates four flights to Jeddah, as many to Riyadh and three to Dammam per week.