bKash scoops Best Brand award for second straight time

As many as 105 brands have been recognised across 37 categories and bKash has been selected for the Best Brand 2020.

bKash has also been selected as the No. 1 Mobile Financial Services Brand for the fourth time in a row in the MFS category.

Bangladesh Brand Forum or BBF, powered by AIUB, organised the awards event virtually in partnership with Nielsen Bangladesh and in association with The Daily Star last Wednesday.

The survey was conducted by Nielsen's famed survey method ‘Winning Brands’.

Around 7,600 consumers across the country took part in the survey this time.

Bangladesh Brand Forum has been honouring the brands throughout the Best Brand Award for the last 12 years.

The objective of the award is to demonstrate and celebrate the brands’ success achieved through tough and effortful initiatives.

Closeup and Ispahani have been ranked second and third among the top 15 brands overall after bKash.

Recently, BBA final year and MBA students from 16 top universities of the country selected bKash as the No. 1 Employer of Choice throughout the Campus Track Survey 2020 conducted by Nielsen.