Vietnam, Britain sign free trade deal, to take effect Dec 31
Reuters
Published: 29 Dec 2020 11:44 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2020 11:44 PM BdST
Britain and Vietnam signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday, Vietnam's trade ministry said, days before Britain completes its transition out of the European Union.
The deal, which will for Britain replace the existing EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), will take effect on Dec 31, the ministry said in a statement.
Trade between Vietnam and Britain has risen by an average of 12% a year over the past decade to reach $6.6 billion last year, and the deal will help boost Vietnam's exports of garments, footwear products, rice, seafood and wooden furniture, it said.
Since leaving the EU in January, Britain has been striking out alone and negotiating new trade deals with countries to replace those the bloc had negotiated.
Tuesday's deal will ensure Britain does not lose access to preferential tariffs in one of the fastest growing and most open economies in Asia.
The free trade agreement with Britain has the same provisions as those of EVFTA, the ministry said. EVFTA came into effect in August and was due to cut or eliminate 99% of tariffs on goods traded between Vietnam and the EU.
"The agreement will create a framework for comprehensive, long-term and sustainable economic cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said.
- Vietnam, Britain sign free trade deal
- bKash No. 1 ‘Employer of Choice': survey
- Nagad brings payment option for DESCO bills
- Niloy Motors brings Hero Thriller 160R
- Sydney on alert after mystery cases
- 19 companies get Industrial Development awards
- Bangladesh gets tender offers to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice
- Govt cuts import duty on rice
Most Read
- US considers granting immunity to Saudi prince in suspected assassination attempt
- After the vaccine: sore arm, yes. Headache, maybe. Regrets, no
- Bangladesh imposes mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrivals from UK
- Mahbub-e-Khoda of Dewanbag, a spiritual leader, dies at 71
- Tk 350m embezzlement charges loom over ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon
- Next SSC, equivalent exams in Jun, HSC in Jul-Aug
- Brother, nephew testify against ex-chief justice Sinha over embezzlement charges
- First ship arrives at Matarbari port
- Bangladesh records 1,181 new virus cases, deaths top 7,500
- Bangladesh film directors distance themselves from peer Anonno after arrest