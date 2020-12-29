Niloy Motors brings Hero’s latest addition Thriller 160R
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2020 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2020 05:24 PM BdST
Niloy Motors Ltd, the sole distributor of Hero Motorcycles Ltd in Bangladesh, has launched their latest addition Hero Thriller 160R to the range via digital platform.
With the introduction of Thriller 160R, Hero has entered the 160CC segment in the 2-wheeler industry.
The Hero Thriller 160R is a feature- and technology-packed complete package defining the future of biking in Bangladesh, Niloy Motors said in a statement.
Thriller 160R delivers further value through ABS, seven-step adjustable mono-shock rear suspension, 130mm-wide rear tire, inverted LED meter console, full LED package, cutoff side stand engine along with its muscular and gorgeous sporty look.
Hero has introduced two patented technologies in this bike which puts this into a completely different league compared to its competitors in the segment.
Xsens Technology is a Hero-patented technology which uses 10 intelligent sensors in the motorcycle to make the ride more efficient. In addition to that, they have introduced Hero-patented auto sail technology which allows the rider to glide effortlessly through start-stop traffic.
All this futuristic and modern performance-driven package is offered for Tk 189,990 (Single disk) and 199,990 (Double disk). This is the only motorcycle with FI and ABS offered at this point, according to the state.
Hero has been one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers for 19 years in a row and has developed this performance-driven and futuristic machine at CIT, Hero’s research and development centre in India’s Jaipur.
HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Ltd aims to manufacture this incredible Thriller 160R in Bangladesh as well so that everyone from anywhere in the country can make their dream of owning a thrilling machine into a reality.
