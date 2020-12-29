Nagad brings cost-free payment option for DESCO bills
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2020 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2020 04:48 PM BdST
Mobile financial service provider Nagad has offered its customers an option to pay DESCO’s electricity bills without an additional cost.
Nagad and DESCO recently signed an agreement on the payment method to help the customers get rid of hassles and save time, the company said in a statement.
Customers of Dhaka Electricity Supply Company or DESCO will be able to pay the prepaid and postpaid bills instantly from their Nagad wallets or from Nagad’s entrepreneur points under the deal.
The offer was announced recently at a programme at the DESCO headquarters in Dhaka.
Power Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, Additional Secretary and DESCO Chairman Maksuda Khatun, DESCO Managing Director Md Kausar Ameer Ali, Nagad’s Executive Director Md Shafayet Alam, Chief Operating Officer Ashish Chakraborty, Chief Corporate Officer Mohammad Anwar Hossain, Chief Marketing Officer Kingshuk Haque, Utility Bill and Education Pay chief Sohael S Tasneem, Eastern Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director and corporate banking wing chief Ahmed Shaheen were present at the programme.
“Both DESCO and Nagad are government-owned companies and that is why this partnership initiative should have been taken much earlier. Still, I would like to thank both sides for initiating the move. It has been an excellent move to offer the charge-free payment option for electricity bills of DESCO through Nagad. I hope people will enjoy the offer,” Secretary Habibur said.
“Nagad has been trying to stand by the people and serve them during the coronavirus pandemic. Nagad’s agreement with DESCO is a part of such efforts. We are also glad to be a part of the welfare initiative,” Nagad Executive Director Shafayet said.
Eastern Bank Ltd is the financial settlement partner of the initiative of Nagad and DESCO. DESCO customers of Mirpur, Pallabi, Kafrul, Kalyanpur, Cantonment, Gulshan, Banani, Mohakhali, Uttara, Uttarkhan, Dakkhinkhan, Baridhara, Badda, Tongi and Purbachal will be able to avail the service.
Almost all utility bills, including those of Northern Electricity Supply Company Ltd or NESCO and Titas Gas can also be paid through Nagad easily without any additional charge.
- Nagad brings payment option for DESCO bills
- Sydney on alert after mystery cases
- 19 companies get Industrial Development awards
- Bangladesh gets tender offers to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice
- Govt cuts import duty on rice
- China orders Ant Group to revamp its business
- Analysts question Best Holdings asset value
- China opens antitrust probe into Alibaba
Most Read
- Bangladesh imposes mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrivals from UK
- After the vaccine: sore arm, yes. Headache, maybe. Regrets, no
- Mahbub-e-Khoda of Dewanbag, a spiritual leader, dies at 71
- Brother, nephew testify against ex-chief justice Sinha over embezzlement charges
- US considers granting immunity to Saudi prince in suspected assassination attempt
- Bangladesh film directors distance themselves from peer Anonno after arrest
- India's Serum Institute expects approval for AstraZeneca vaccine in days
- 2020: A hectic year for the law enforcement in Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Chest physician AKM Shamsul Huq dies at 85
- Over 1,700 Rohingya refugees in second batch to join Bhashan Char residents