Nagad brings cost-free payment option for DESCO bills 

Nagad and DESCO recently signed an agreement on the payment method to help the customers get rid of hassles and save time, the company said in a statement.

Customers of Dhaka Electricity Supply Company or DESCO will be able to pay the prepaid and postpaid bills instantly from their Nagad wallets or from Nagad’s entrepreneur points under the deal.

The offer was announced recently at a programme at the DESCO headquarters in Dhaka.

Power Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, Additional Secretary and DESCO Chairman Maksuda Khatun, DESCO Managing Director Md Kausar Ameer Ali, Nagad’s Executive Director Md Shafayet Alam, Chief Operating Officer Ashish Chakraborty, Chief Corporate Officer Mohammad Anwar Hossain, Chief Marketing Officer Kingshuk Haque, Utility Bill and Education Pay chief Sohael S Tasneem, Eastern Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director and corporate banking wing chief Ahmed Shaheen were present at the programme.

“Both DESCO and Nagad are government-owned companies and that is why this partnership initiative should have been taken much earlier. Still, I would like to thank both sides for initiating the move. It has been an excellent move to offer the charge-free payment option for electricity bills of DESCO through Nagad. I hope people will enjoy the offer,” Secretary Habibur said.

“Nagad has been trying to stand by the people and serve them during the coronavirus pandemic. Nagad’s agreement with DESCO is a part of such efforts. We are also glad to be a part of the welfare initiative,” Nagad Executive Director Shafayet said.

Eastern Bank Ltd is the financial settlement partner of the initiative of Nagad and DESCO. DESCO customers of Mirpur, Pallabi, Kafrul, Kalyanpur, Cantonment, Gulshan, Banani, Mohakhali, Uttara, Uttarkhan, Dakkhinkhan, Baridhara, Badda, Tongi and Purbachal will be able to avail the service.

Almost all utility bills, including those of Northern Electricity Supply Company Ltd or NESCO and Titas Gas can also be paid through Nagad easily without any additional charge.