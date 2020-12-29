bKash emerges as top 'Employer of Choice' in Nielsen survey
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2020 06:11 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2020 06:11 PM BdST
bKash Ltd, one of the country's largest mobile financial service providers, has emerged as the No. 1 ‘Employer of Choice’ among 53 companies in the 2020 Campus Track Survey conducted by Nielsen.
The company has also been chosen as the 'Dream Employer' again with a significant margin in both categories, according to a statement.
Final year BBA and MBA students from 16 universities, including the University of Dhaka, Jahangirnagar University, Bangladesh University of Professionals, Rajshahi University, Khulna University, Chittagong University, North South University and Brac University, took part in the survey.
Nielsen, the globally reputed organisation specialised in research, carried out the survey based on three parameters such as industry preference, job, salary, campus activities and aspirational factors.
In terms of Campus Recruitment Index across all organisations, bKash excelled in all parameters with its campus activities, students’ preference, attractive salary range, work environment, growth opportunity and job security.
