Bangladesh gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Dec 2020 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2020 07:15 PM BdST
The lowest offer in a Bangladesh tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of parboiled rice that closed on Monday was $405.60 a tonne, including freight, insurance and other expenses, an official from the state grains buyer said.
India’s ETC Agro made the lowest offer while only other bidder took part in the tender, with the rice to be shipped within 40 days of signing the deal. The offer will now be submitted to the cabinet purchase committee for approval.
The source of the rice is believed to be Indian origin, the official said.
Historically the world’s third-biggest rice producer, Bangladesh has emerged as a big importer of the grain lately due to depleted stocks and record local prices after repeated flooding ravaged its crop.
Bangladesh is cutting the duty on rice imports to 25% from 62.5% while allowing private traders to import the grain up to a certain level, in an effort to bolster reserves and cool record prices, the country’s food minister said.
The government is also rushing to build buffer stocks as it aims to import as much as 500,000 tonnes of rice in the year to June.
Apart from tenders, it is finalising the purchase of 150,000 tonnes of rice from India’s state firm NAFED, officials said, in what would be the first such bilateral deal in three years.
- Govt cuts import duty on rice
- China orders Ant Group to revamp its business
- Analysts question Best Holdings asset value
- China opens antitrust probe into Alibaba
- Robi stock surges on market debut
- US sues Walmart over opioid crisis
- Banks face questions over Best Holdings investment
- BTRC retracts TVAS ban on Robi, Banglalink
Most Read
- Cold snap set to continue in northern Bangladesh
- Dancer, actress Zinnat Barkatullah moved to intensive care in ‘critical condition’
- 2020: Bangladesh moves full speed ahead with mega projects after pandemic setback
- Bangladesh imposes mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrivals from UK
- Bangladesh film directors distance themselves from peer Anonno after arrest
- Mahbub-e-Khoda of Dewanbag, a spiritual leader, dies at 71
- PM Hasina inaugurates Biman's new Dash 8-400 aircraft ‘Dhrubotara’
- Holidays in a pandemic? Here’s what happened in 1918
- Good communication system will drive Bangladesh forward: Hasina
- Bangladesh slashes import duty on rice to control prices