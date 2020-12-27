Bangladesh slashes import duty on rice to control prices
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Dec 2020 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2020 01:44 PM BdST
The government has decided to lower the duty on the import of rice to 25 percent, down from 62.5 percent, to allow private traders to ship in the commodity in a bid to offset the soaring prices of the staple in the local market.
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar announced the decision in an online media briefing on Sunday.
"In order to ensure that consumers and farmers don't suffer from a price hike, we have decided to allow the import of the commodity in a regulated manner," he said.
Explaining how the level of imports will be regulated, the minister added, "Legitimate importers will have to apply to the ministry for approval by Jan 10. The ministry will then decide who will be allowed to import and the amount they can bring. After issuing the approval, the ministry will keep track of the amount of rice being imported.”
More to follow
