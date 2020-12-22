BTRC withdraws ban on TVAS by Robi, Banglalink
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Dec 2020 03:15 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2020 03:15 PM BdST
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC has temporarily withdrawn an order issued against leading mobile operators Robi and Banglalink to stop their telecommunication value-added services (TVAS).
The regulator had issued the order earlier on Monday after a probe revealed that subscribers were being charged for the service by the operators without their knowledge.
“We spoke to both mobile operators and they admitted to their faults and vowed to rectify the matter. They have been informed about the temporary withdrawal of the order,” BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder told bdnews24.com.
Content providers of Robi and Banglalink, however, will not be affected by the move, according to Sikder.
“This is an important issue as many services, including news alerts, are provided through it. We have given them until the next commission meeting to resolve it. We’ll make the final decision once the problems are solved,” he said.
“We had to give directives to our content providers and initiate the process to stop the service after receiving the BTRC order. The regulators, however, withdrew the decision on Tuesday morning. Therefore, the content providers will face no problems,” said a senior official at Robi Axiata.
At least 182 registered TVAS operators are providing services at present, according to the BTRC.
The TVAS operators provide services like news alert, songs, video and welcome tune for the four mobile operators in the country.
The TVAS sector has an annual turnover of Tk 2 billion, according to high-ups in the telecommunications industry. Services such as news alerts, banking, insurance, telemedicine would have been affected had the regulator's order been implemented, with the customers suffering for it.
On Nov 12, BTRC asked for an explanation from telecom operators Robi and Banglalink for charging subscribers for the service without their permission.
Following the complaint, the regulator ordered the mobile operators to report back in a week, explaining why all TVAS should not be stopped.
It also ordered that all TVAS provided through the content providers be stopped in the same notice.
The telecom firms subsequently held discussions with the BTRC and reached a resolution, according to officials of both operators.
- BTRC retracts TVAS ban on Robi, Banglalink
- Robi to make stock market debut on Dec 24
- BB dumps 36 auditors
- Robi spending Tk 20bn on spectrum renewal
- Last-minute US holiday shoppers do curbside pickup
- China issues national security rules on foreign investment
- Apple puts supplier Wistron on notice
- ICB says it’s not part of Best Holdings plan
Most Read
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- Bangladesh Bank dumps Best Holdings auditor, 35 others from list of eligible firms
- Jamaat-e-Islami leader accorded reception as freedom fighter in Brahmanbaria
- Is Bangladesh ready to produce coronavirus vaccine?
- Shaken by new coronavirus strain, world shuts the door on Britain
- Bangladesh set for warmer days as cold wave loosens grip
- Bangladesh to procure another 60m COVID vaccine doses 'by June'
- Saudi Arabia suspends international flights, land and sea entry for a week
- Nepal falls into political turmoil. China and India are watching