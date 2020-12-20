Robi paying BTRC Tk 20bn for renewal of spectrum from Airtel
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2020 08:47 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2020 08:47 PM BdST
Mobile telecom operator Robi is paying the government more than Tk 20 billion for spectrum licence renewal lasting 10 years.
It received the 11.6 megahertz 2G spectrum, which is expiring in December 2020, from Airtel after the merger of the two companies in 2016
Robi transferred Tk 4.56 billion to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission in the first instalment of the payment on Sunday, said Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer at the company.
A BTRC official said they fixed the spectrum renewal fees for Robi after taking opinions from the other operators in August.
Shahed said they are paying nearly $2.4 million, or over Tk 20 billion, for the spectrum renewal in six instalments over a five-year period ending in 2025.
The BTRC auctioned 4G and extra spectrum for the last time in 2018 when Grameenphone and Banglalink were allocated the spectrum for 15 years at $31 million per spectrum.
Robi’s total assets are worth Tk 171.97 billion, according its financial report for the year 2019. In November this year, the BTRC said the number of Robi’s subscribers was more than 50 million.
- Last-minute US holiday shoppers do curbside pickup
- China issues national security rules on foreign investment
- Apple puts supplier Wistron on notice
- ICB says it’s not part of Best Holdings plan
- New potatoes, onions likely to cool prices
- The WTO is having a midlife crisis
- Finance minister's letter on hold amid controversy
- SEC blocks Best Holdings’ direct listing bid
Most Read
- Dhaka WASA plans to introduce pay-per-use, area-based billing
- Mild cold wave grips Bangladesh as mercury drops to 6.6 degrees Celsius in Kurigram
- Best Holdings episode gets murkier as ICB says it’s not part of the game
- Woman, lover to hang for murder of 5-year-old son in Dhaka
- As cybercrimes abound in Bangladesh, an all-women police team wins trust
- Trump’s future: tons of cash and plenty of options for spending It
- UK discusses action after confirmation new COVID strain spreads more quickly
- Bangladesh's virus caseload surpasses 500,000
- Another bomb, likely dropped in 1971, found at Dhaka airport construction site
- Poet Manzur-I-Mawla dies at 80