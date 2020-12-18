New harvest of potatoes and onions expected to push prices down in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Dec 2020 07:25 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2020 07:26 PM BdST
Potatoes and onions have become more costlier in Dhaka, but traders say the costs of the root vegetables are expected to go down as new harvests have begun hitting the markets.
Onion and potato prices have gone up by at least Tk 5 in a week in the retail markets of Mirpur and the wholesale shops of Karwan Bazar.
Large imported onions were selling at Tk 40 per kg, new onions Tk 60 and old onions Tk 65 to Tk 70 a kg at retail shops on Friday. Old potatoes were being sold at Tk 45 to 50 per kg and new potatoes Tk 60.
“Stocks of onions and potatoes are finishing by the end of the season. But the prices will go down with the growing supply of new produces,” said Md Shahjahan, a trader at Karwan Bazar.
The traders at the market were selling new onions at Tk 250 per 5 kg and old ones at Tk 320 per 5 kg.
Rice prices have increased slightly by up to Tk 30 per 50 kg sack in a week.
- The WTO is having a midlife crisis
- Finance minister's letter on hold amid controversy
- SEC blocks Best Holdings’ direct listing bid
- Facebook escalates feud with Apple
- Robi to get $95m IFC fund boost
- Bitcoin shatters $20,000 barrier
- Britain, US sign post-Brexit trade agreement
- Fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sex trafficking
Most Read
- Bangabandhu’s sand sculpture unveiled in Cox’s Bazar on Victory Day
- Finance minister’s letter suspended amid Best Holdings controversy
- Murder case against Mamunul, 35 others over former Hifazat chief Shafi’s death
- Modi invites Bangladesh to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
- Indian call centre plot fooled Americans into paying more than $14 million
- ACC failure to name money-laundering suspects annoys High Court
- Singapore airport goes sub-zero for COVID-19 vaccine transport plan
- Hasina-Modi virtual summit: Here’s what they discussed
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Jan 16 in pandemic
- Nagad strikes major deal with GP to drive customers into its digital wallet