New harvest of potatoes and onions expected to push prices down in Dhaka

Onion and potato prices have gone up by at least Tk 5 in a week in the retail markets of Mirpur and the wholesale shops of Karwan Bazar.

Large imported onions were selling at Tk 40 per kg, new onions Tk 60 and old onions Tk 65 to Tk 70 a kg at retail shops on Friday. Old potatoes were being sold at Tk 45 to 50 per kg and new potatoes Tk 60.

The traders said the wholesale prices which went up due to a shortage of supply, are impacting the retail prices.

“Stocks of onions and potatoes are finishing by the end of the season. But the prices will go down with the growing supply of new produces,” said Md Shahjahan, a trader at Karwan Bazar.

The traders at the market were selling new onions at Tk 250 per 5 kg and old ones at Tk 320 per 5 kg.

New potatoes are priced at Tk 230 per kg and old produces between Tk 200 and Tk 220 per kg.

Rice prices have increased slightly by up to Tk 30 per 50 kg sack in a week.