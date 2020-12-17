Britain and US sign agreement to ensure smooth post-Brexit trade
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Dec 2020 01:55 AM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2020 01:55 AM BdST
Britain and the United States on Wednesday signed an agreement on customs processes to keep trade flowing smoothly between the two countries when Britain fully leaves the orbit of the European Union at the end of the year.
"This is an important agreement that ensures continuity post EU exit, and demonstrates the strength of the US-UK customs relationship," British Treasury minister Jesse Norman said in a statement.
"This deal will allow us to continue to cooperate in combatting customs offences by sharing information and good practice, and provides the legal underpinning for schemes to ease trade flows for importers and exporters."
