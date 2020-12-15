Jordan to recruit 12,000 Bangladeshi apparel workers

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen revealed the information in a statement on Tuesday

“I would like to share a piece of good news. Jordan's RMG sector will recruit more than 12,000 skilled labour from Bangladesh in one year,” he said.

State-owned Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited will process the recruitment, he said.

The employer and his team will visit Bangladesh in the coming days, he added.

Around 70,000 Bangladeshis work in Jordan and 45,000 are in the garment industry, according to Bangladesh embassy in the Middle-Eastern country.

Classic Fashions Apparels, the largest garment company of Jordan, employs around 15,000 skilled Bangladeshi workers.