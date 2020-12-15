Jordan to recruit 12,000 Bangladeshi apparel workers
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2020 08:58 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2020 08:58 PM BdST
A Jordanian firm is recruiting 12,000 skilled workers from Bangladesh to apparel factories.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen revealed the information in a statement on Tuesday
“I would like to share a piece of good news. Jordan's RMG sector will recruit more than 12,000 skilled labour from Bangladesh in one year,” he said.
State-owned Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited will process the recruitment, he said.
The employer and his team will visit Bangladesh in the coming days, he added.
Around 70,000 Bangladeshis work in Jordan and 45,000 are in the garment industry, according to Bangladesh embassy in the Middle-Eastern country.
Classic Fashions Apparels, the largest garment company of Jordan, employs around 15,000 skilled Bangladeshi workers.
- Jordan to recruit 12,000 RMG workers
- UPS, FedEx say vaccine shipment plans are underway
- bKash offers instant cashback
- Rice, edible oil pricier in Dhaka
- Mastercard, Visa halt payments on Pornhub
- PRAN-RFL companies receive VAT awards
- Ethiopia's war risks leaving manufacturing dreams in tatters
- EU grants 113m euros in aid for Bangladeshi RMG workers
Most Read
- Home minister holds meeting with Qawmi madrasa leaders
- BTRC gets Shyam Sunder Sikder as new chairman
- BNP show-causes Hafiz Uddin, Shakwat Mahmud over alleged breach of discipline
- HC suspends freedom fighter gallantry awards for fugitive Bangabandhu killers
- Senior Republicans accept Biden as president-elect, reject talk of overturning election
- Muktijuddho Mancha marches on Pakistan embassy demanding apology for 1971 genocide
- Bangladesh reports 40 virus deaths, highest daily count in 3 months
- Bangladeshi man sentenced to death for killing girlfriend in Singapore hotel in 2018
- Google's YouTube, Gmail recover after global outage
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b